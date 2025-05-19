A house on 26th Street between Castro and Diamond streets in Noe Valley caught fire early Monday morning, and while it's unclear if there were any human casualties, firefighters found two dead dogs.

The fire broke out around 5:27 am Monday, as KPIX reports, and was initially reported as a one-alarm fire. A house that was set back from the street and built behind another house was "fully engulfed," according to the San Francisco Fire Department. And at least one occupant in the house, who was uninjured, was apparently living in "hoarder conditions."

Video from the scene posted by the SFFD shows a deck area in front of the house filled with trash and various debris.

1 alarm fire on 26th St. between Castro and Diamond St. Single building setback from the street behind trees was fully involved. Firefighters are currently fighting the fire and searching for victims. @SFPD is on scene and PG&E has been requested. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/NK2iOzMSiy — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 19, 2025

The SFFD initially tweeted that three residents were displaced and were all okay. A fourth person who was said to be missing was a friend who was not present at the time of the fire.

But KPIX reported that the home's occupant claimed he could not find his roommate. And the cluttered conditions were making the search difficult for firefighters.

Two deceased dogs found in the home were removed by Animal Care & Control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.