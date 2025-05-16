Local:
- The San Francisco 49ers have locked in Brock Purdy with a five-year, $265 million contract, including $181 million guaranteed as the team’s franchise quarterback. ESPN points out that Purdy has come a long way since being called “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. [ESPN]
- Advocates plan to rally at San Francisco City Hall on May 19 to demand action on street safety after 42 traffic deaths in 2024 and six more pedestrian fatalities so far this year. The protest comes as the city’s Vision Zero plan has expired with no new policy in place. [WalkSF]
#49ers QB Brock Purdy’s 5-year, $265 million extension is the largest raise in NFL history and makes him highest paid Niner of all time at an average annual salary of $53 million.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) May 16, 2025
- During a commencement speech at University of San Francisco on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged graduates to reject conspiracy theories and misinformation, warning that anti-science sentiments—amplified on social media—threaten public health and the foundation of society. [SFGate]
- Here’s how to watch Giants’ games via kayak. [KQED]
- A bit of satire aimed at Newsom’s podcast guests: “So what do you think Democrats can learn from somebody who, like you, targets the most vulnerable among us?” [The Onion]
National:
- Wash your rice: A new report found arsenic in 100% of 145 rice samples sold in U.S. stores, with one in four exceeding the FDA's limit for infant cereal. The study also revealed that other toxic metals like cadmium, lead, and mercury were present, with brown rice and rice grown in the Southeast showing the highest levels. [CBS News]
- A federal judge dismissed trespassing charges against 98 people arrested in a military buffer zone along the Southwest border, ruling the government failed to prove they knew they were entering restricted land—highlighting the questionable legality of the Trump administration’s aggressive border policies. Despite the administration’s efforts to militarize public lands and detain migrants, unclear signage and rugged terrain made it impossible for many to know they were trespassing on a controversial “National Defense Area.” [ABC News]
- Microsoft is laying off 6,000 employees — including 122 in the Bay Area — just days after its CEO said AI now writes up to 30% of the company’s code. [SFGate]
- Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen was among a group of people arrested on Wednesday during a Senate hearing in which they denounced Congress’s role in funding the starvation of children in Gaza while slashing healthcare for poor kids in the U.S. [Guardian]
Video of the Day:
- Scenes from a 1980s-era lowrider meet-up in the East Bay: