- The Bay Area Council, along with the Richmond Police union and Marin County leaders, are calling for an end to the dedicated bike lane on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. The groups argue that too few cyclists use the bike lane on weekdays to justify removal of a breakdown lane, which has been causing morning traffic delays. [KTVU]
- Addressing a staffing shortage at the SFPD, Mayor Daniel Lurie signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at bolstering the department's ranks. The order allows retired officers to come back to work, and clears some red tape in the hiring process. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman died Monday in the Southern California city of San Ysidro after her boyfriend allegedly threw her off a third-story balcony. The couple was reportedly in a fight, and the woman had thrown the man's things off the balcony, so he threw her off to retaliate. [NBC San Diego]
- Police in Hercules arrested a 17-year-old Vacaville boy Friday after a chase involving an allegedly stolen Honda out of Pittsburg. The boy reportedly fled from a traffic stop, crashed through a fence, and ended up in a field near Sycamore Avenue. [KTVU]
- Things are cooling down a bit in SF, with a typical mid-May high of 63 today, and clear skies at the coast thanks to the lingering effects of the high pressure system exiting the region. [Chronicle]
- Sungho, the South Korean chain restaurant that debuted in the Tenderloin last fall, has garnered a listing in the upcoming new Michelin Guide to California. [Eater]
- Qatar, obviously knowing that Trump enjoys pomp and flattery, put on a big show for his arrival in the country today. [New York Times]
- The Menendez brothers have been resentenced to life with parole, which may lead to their eventual release. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images