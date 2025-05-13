It's been confirmed that the prime suspect in an attack on two people parked at a Berkeley hills vista point two Saturdays ago was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

As Bay Area News Group reports, UC Berkeley police arrested 23-year-old Cesar Lozano of Woodland on May 9 in connection with the May 3 stabbing and assault. Lozano and two other assailants are believed to have attacked a male and a female victim in a parked car outside the Lawrence Hall of Science — and investigators say that Lozano is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim.

Police initially indicated that they had information that an ex might be involved, but it was not an ex of the male victim, who received the most stab wounds.

The male victim was stabbed about 20 times and assaulted with a metal pole, and had his watch and ring stolen, while the female victim was slashed on a wrist and assaulted with the pole.

Both victims were hospitalized with injuries.

The female victim was initially described by UC police as "uncooperative," but as the news group reports, she apparently told them that she recognized Lozano's voice during the attack, in which all the assailants were masked.

Lozano is reportedly being held at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

