Some fans of treasure hunting have, they say, buried a chest filled with "gleaming ingots, currency, and San Francisco artifacts" somewhere in San Francisco. And they've left a cryptic poem on Reddit as a set of clues.

There was just the second annual iteration of a scavenger hunt in SF the other weekend, sponsored by a local dealer of rare coins, Seth Chandler, in which the grand prize was a Morgan silver dollar worth $10,000. And now we have a second hunt for treasure that's been announced, and the clues are cryptic enough that it might be a minute before the treasure is found. Or are they?

The following poem was posted to Reddit Tuesday morning, and is attached to this website, and this appears to be a legit thing. The organizers of the treasure hunt also posted photos of some of the items to be found inside the buried, 22-pound chest, which is allegedly a "shovel's depth" deep in the ground somewhere. It's allegedly been there for five weeks.



The organizers have been responding to questions on Reddit, and while they aren't providing any hints — at least not yet — they are answering basic questions, assuring the curious that nothing "remotely" dangerous will be required to find the buried chest.

They also corrected a typo that made it into their Reddit intro.

"We always figured treasure hunting would feature more heavily in life. Right alongside quicksand and tattered rope [bridges]. Sadly, the science seems to be out on quicksand and, thanks to modern building standards, rope [bridges] are stronger than ever. Buried treasure chests seem equally rare, but those we realized we could do something about. And so we did."

What appear to be antique coins and copper and silver ingots.

One Redditor quipped in response, "Why can’t the bored billionaires just do this all day?"

And KRON4 reached out, asking if this was the product of tech wealth or a billionaire's whim.

"We can technically afford it, but it's not a wise financial decision," an anonymous spokesperson said. "If anyone's wondering if $10,000 was a lot for us to bury in the dirt, it VERY much was. But you can't call it treasure if it's not valuable and beckoning."

They also say they are inspired by art dealer Forrest Fenn, who hid a cache of gold and jewels in the Rocky Mountains just for fun back in 2010, or earlier, and it wasn't found until 2020, a few months before he died at age 90.

Multiple commenters have pointed out that digging on public land — or, say, in a park — is illegal, and the organizers haven't commented on that. But surely this treasure isn't buried on private land...

So, this could be fun, and hopefully someone deserving finds the chest, and it's not some weird corporate-sponsored gimmick.