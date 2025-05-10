- After 48 years, the 1977 murder of San Mateo resident Jeanette Ralston was solved thanks to a thumbprint on a carton of cigarettes, leading authorities to charge a 69-year-old Ohio man who had once been stationed at Fort Ord. The break in the cold case came after a renewed search of the FBI fingerprint database and DNA evidence, decades after the suspect served time for a similar violent assault. [Chronicle]
- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for alleged "trespassing" while attempting to monitor the reopening of an ICE detention center in New Jersey on Friday. Baraka, who had been vocal against the center's construction, was surrounded by federal agents and placed in handcuffs as a crowd gathered in support, with his wife accusing the government of targeting him. [Guardian]
- India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after US-mediated talks, ending weeks of deadly cross-border strikes that followed a massacre in Kashmir. The truce, also brokered with help from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, marks a de-escalation in the region’s most serious military crisis in decades. [KRON4]
- Three women were severely burned after a propane tank exploded during a backyard barbeque in Antioch following a funeral for a loved one on Thursday. The victims suffered burns to their face, arms, and chest and were airlifted to a burn unit outside the area. [KRON4]
- A 19-year-old Bay Area man who told authorities his attempted kidnappings of multiple women were a “prank” has pleaded no contest to two charges and now faces nearly five years in custody. [SFGate]
- The new Hulu docuseries Murder Has Two Faces spotlights the 2002 disappearance and killing of 24-year-old Evelyn Hernandez in San Francisco—an overlooked case with striking parallels to the highly publicized Laci Peterson murder—while exposing racial and media disparities in how justice is pursued and remembered. [People]
- San Francisco’s Be Chinatown Night Market, which held its third annual event last night, was named one of the best in the US by USA Today readers, spotlighting its growing popularity and value to local businesses. [KPIX]
Image: Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman by Lava Thomas, Main Library; Leanne Maxwell/SFist