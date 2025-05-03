One man has died and another injured after a high-speed crash involving four cars on the Bay Bridge on Friday night. The crash temporarily closed westbound I-80 lanes near the incline.

According to KTVU, a four-car collision on the Bay Bridge late Friday night left one man dead and another person injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-80 near the incline, caused major traffic disruption and temporarily shut down four lanes.

CHP says the incident began when a white Genesis sedan, traveling at a high speed, failed to notice slower traffic ahead and rear-ended a silver Toyota Corolla. The impact triggered a chain reaction, causing the Corolla to collide with a second silver Toyota, which then struck a fourth vehicle—a gray Toyota.

The driver of the Corolla suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. Another person involved in the crash was hospitalized, though their identity and condition remain unclear.

An earlier report had suggested drugs or alcohol may have played a role, but CHP has since stated that impairment is not believed to be a factor. The driver of the Genesis remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The total number of people involved and the full extent of injuries are still being determined. All westbound lanes were reopened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday as the investigation continues.

Image: Gaustria/Wikimedia