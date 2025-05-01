Wednesday's "behavioral health emergency" on the Bay Bridge was a man who was climbing on the bridge since around 2:30 pm. A standoff with police led to all eastbound lanes being closed at one point, and the #5 westbound lane as well on the upper deck, before the man was taken into custody. [ABC 7]

The CHP put out an Endangered Missing Advisory for a three-year-old Oakland girl who has been missing since April 5. Zaida Carranza Gomez was reportedly taken by a suspect identified as 31-year-old Siokifi Pulu who was driving a gray 2001 or 2004 Ford Crown Victoria. [KTVU]

It's May Day, and labor protests are expected around the Bay Area, including at UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay. Workers will likely be picketing outside the hospital over a delayed contract, and teachers in the Berkeley Unified School District will be demonstrating as well. [KTVU]

Who didn't see this one coming? Trump is doing his first significant firing of a top aide, and it's Michael Waltz, the national security advisor who mistakenly added a journalist to that Signal chat about the attack in Yemen. [New York Times]

Much-needed repaving projects in Oakland may get delayed due to the city's budget woes. [KPIX]

The board of Tesla was reportedly contacting executive search firms in March about finding a new CEO to replace Elon Musk, though they are now dismissing this reporting as false. [CNN]

The Warriors head back to SF for Game 6 of their series against the Houston Rockets, after the Rockets had a blowout 131-116 win Wednesday night. [Bay Area News Group]

