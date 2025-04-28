We’re looking at a June reopening date for Mission Street’s beloved kitschy nightclub Beauty Bar, which will be under new ownership, and it’s getting its popular mural redone by the same artist who originally painted it ten years ago.

It was two years ago this month when the Mission District’s Beauty Bar abruptly closed out of the blue. The home of the famed vintage hair dryer chairs and “Martini and Manicure” deals had been around for 25 years at that point, and we only got word of the closure through DJs and former employees who talked to the press. But the day after that news broke, Mission Local noted that a sign was posted on the door saying, “The Beauty Bar is getting a facelift. See you next summer!”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Well, that facelift took a little longer than expected. But Mission Local reported last month that the bar would be opening “in April.” We’ve got something of an update to that timeline, but as Mission and 19th street passersby may have noticed, the mural on the side of the building is being completely restored.

“We hope to open in eight to ten weeks, June 1, somewhere around that area,” new Beauty Bar owner Jahaziel Garay tells SFist. “Everything’s new. It’s going to be the same layout, but the bathrooms are new, the bar is new, the floor, lighting, sound system, everything.”

And how did the longtime SF bartender Garay end up buying Beauty Bar?

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

“My friend calls me at 7 in the morning, and he says ‘There’s a bar for sale.’ He had done that a couple times before, and I was like no, no,” Garay tells us. “But he said the magic words ‘Beauty Bar.’ I said, ‘If it’s Beauty Bar, I’ll take it.’”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The mural is being restored too, and by the original artist, popular SF muralist Deb who painted the mural outside of the club in 2015.

“I’m the original artist. The mural has been here since 2015, and I’m the first person that was given this location to paint a mural,” Deb says to SFist. “It was a 1960s retro beauty parlor kind of a vibe, and [the previous owners] wanted to keep that aesthetic.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

You’ve likely seen Deb’s work elsewhere around town, notably the “Love is Love” mural in the Castro that went up right after same-sex marriage was legalized, and even served as a wedding proposal. (The above detail is her work outside the El Capitan parking garage, just about 50 feet from Beauty Bar). The Australian-born Deb describes her work as “somewhere between pop surrealism and mid-century modern, like they had a baby together.”

“It’s a celebration that this mural is turning ten, that’s a milestone,” Deb adds. “In an area where so much damage can be caused, for it to stand for ten years, that’s a celebration.”

Image courtesy Deb

And wow, above we see a photo of the original mural being painted back in 2015.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

“In all my years of painting, this for many reasons is my favorite mural,” she tells us. “People were really sad the bar was closed and now people are finding out the bar’s reopening, and they’re really excited. And they’re really excited to see the restoration.”

At a corner that sees a great deal of tagging and graffiti, the restoration was necessary. “The choice to restore it was very obvious,” according to Deb. “There were a lot of misplaced colors from sun damage. It just sits in the sun all day.”

Image: Adarius Banner

The basics of the mural remain the same: It’s three women in a beauty salon, one of them a hairdresser, two of them getting their hair done. “I get pictures of people posing as one of the girls all the time, or dressed up as the girls,” Deb laughs. “They send me adorable photos and I love it.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But many smaller details are being added in the touch-up, like some new features with the pink flamingos. “I’m a flamingo enthusiast,” Deb admits.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And there are changes to the dogs, including the addition of Garay’s dogs Esco and Chapo (Chapo passed about seven months ago). “It’s a bit of a dog party,” she tells us. And of Garay’s two new dogs being added, she says, “I wanted to give him something that made this more his now that he is the new owner of the bar.”

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

When Beauty Bar returns in June, they will not have live DJs again at first, as that’s going to take a little bit more permitting time. But will there be manicures given in the bar again?

“Maybe on a Sunday,” Garay says, noting that he's planning manicures as maybe an occasional pop-up activity. “It’s not going to be all the time.”

Top image: Edgar Ortiz