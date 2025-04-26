- Victims are suing Salinas-based Taylor Farms over a deadly November 2024 E. coli outbreak linked to contaminated romaine lettuce, which the FDA never publicly disclosed. Taylor Farms was also associated with a different E. coli outbreak connected to contaminated onions last October. [LA Times]
- Virginia Giuffre, whose testimony helped expose Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, died by suicide at 41. Weeks earlier, Giuffre said in an unverified social media post that she only had days to live following a serious car accident. [BBC]
- Torani, the Bay Area syrup maker behind flavored lattes and Italian sodas, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The company produces a whopping 500,000 bottles per day in 160 flavors and varieties. [KTVU]
- The Oakland Police Department announced that it’s ending public access to live communication feeds, a move criticized by State Senator Josh Becker and transparency advocates who argue it undermines accountability. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco’s first curbside EV chargers were installed on Fillmore Street Thursday with the aim of making street-side charging accessible to apartment dwellers. [KPIX]
- The 87-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Western Addition on Monday has died from her injuries, marking the city's fourth pedestrian death of 2025. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist