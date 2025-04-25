A weak and disorganized winter storm is going to be moving down the California coast starting Friday night, and it looks like the Central Coast will get most of the scattered showers.

You may have seen some drizzle in the Avenues this morning, and there could be some more on Saturday morning, with other scattered showers possible this weekend. But, as the Chronicle's meteorology team explains, the storm heading our way is "different" than others we saw this winter, and "the atmospheric equivalent of a boat adrift at sea."

The cut-off low pressure system responsible for whatever rain we see is going to linger for a couple of days off the California coast, and some unstable air could bring thunderstorms to the Monterey area and Central Coast.

Higher elevations in the Sierra could also get some late-season powder as a result of the sytem, in the range of three to six inches.

But San Francisco may stay mostly gray, cool, and dry the next couple of days, before more springlike weather returns Monday.

There will likely be some moments of sun, particularly on the Bay side of the city, on Saturday afternoon. And the Weather Channel sees us having a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.

Rain accumulation is forecast in the low tenths of an inch.

Overnight lows will hover around 50 degrees, with a dip to 48 degrees in the early morning hours Saturday.

