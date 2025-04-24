Former President Barack Obama has now been in town twice in the last two months, and both times he has enjoyed the food of chef Michael Tusk and his team.

Obama was whisked into Quince Wednesday evening around 7 pm, as the Chronicle is reporting, with Secret Service agents already waiting at the door for his arrival. We don't know how large a group he was dining with inside the Michelin three-star restaurant, but we do know that local philanthropist and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff walked in shortly before the former president.

This dining experience comes just over six weeks after Obama was last in town and dined at the Quince team's private dining space Officina, which is upstairs from Vesuvio on Columbus Avenue.

Both Quince and Officina, along with the casual restaurant Cotogna and the more French-inspired wine bar/restaurant Verjus, are owned and operated by chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk.

Why was Obama in town? And what might he have to discuss with Benioff? That is anyone's guess. As the Chronicle notes, Obama was not on the schedule for Climate Week, which is ongoing this week, and for which former VP Al Gore gave an opening keynote address on Monday at the Exploratorium. But that's not to say he wasn't taking part in some non-public fashion.

We do know that Obama and Benioff are well acquainted — they dined together at Spruce in 2015, and the former president later came to town to give the keynote at Dreamforce in 2019.

Obama has dined all over SF both during his time in office and after. We noted this week, upon the closing of Luce at the InterContinental, that that was Obama's preferred hotel back in the day, and chef Dominique Crenn cooked for him at least once when he stayed there. In 2012, while on a fundraising run in the Bay Area, Obama grabbed dim sum at Chinatown's Great Eastern Restaurant. He also dined on other trips at 25 Lusk and Fino Ristorante, and Chef Tusk previously cooked a private dinner for him in the last decade. In 2019, he dined at Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina's restaurant International Smoke with Steph Curry and John Legend.

Top image: Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2024 Democracy Forum focused on "pluralism" and exploring how diverse communities can work together. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)