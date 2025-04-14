A grisly discovery at the Amtrak station in Fremont, as police found the remains of two animals Sunday that were decapitated and mutilated so badly that veterinarians cannot even identify the species of the animals.

“AMTRAK Police contacted Fremont Police regarding a decapitated and eviscerated animal that was reportedly left on a park bench at the Centerville Train Station,” the Fremont Police Department said in a Monday Facebook post. “Officers responded and found the body of a decapitated animal on a park bench.”

There were reportedly more bags dropped next to that bench, and another decapitated, mutilated animal was found inside that bag. A third bag was found full of animal entrails.

Police are obviously pretty perplexed by this strange situation, though they add in their statement that “At this time, no threats have been identified as being associated with the incident.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6635 and ask to speak with Sergeant Antonio Ceniceros. You can also text an anonymous tip to ‘Tip FremontPD’ at 888-777 or via their online tip form.

