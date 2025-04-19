Dallas police were filmed tasing and arresting Michael Singleton, a Black executive chef based in Oakland and Dallas, as he told onlookers he was being wrongfully accused of possessing cocaine. Singleton has since been released and all charges dropped.

Atlanta-based media network, Punk Black, shared video footage on Instagram yesterday of Michael Singleton, an executive chef based in the Bay Area and Dallas, being tased by police at the Dallas Love Field Airport — while he was standing still with his hands behind his back. At least two witnesses filmed the incident as Singleton repeatedly shouted his name and told onlookers to record what was happening.

Musician Lizzy Ashliegh filmed the below clip and told Punk Black the following:

this man said he was being framed and to film. I later overheard that a lady was misheard by the officers and they went straight into action when they assumed “white powder was involved” I hope what she really said goes back to the cops that took him away.

The video was also shared on fellow Oakland chef Edward’L’s Instagram account, where someone in the comments reported that Singleton has been released and has hired a lawyer:

Mike contacted me on FB tonight after I share this post earlier. He is free and okay at the moment. The charges have been dropped including resisting arrest. He is lawyered up and it is in the courts hands now.

There are currently no other reports or details on the incident.

Here is a transcription of the clip’s audio:

Singleton shouts at the crowd as several officers start to pull his arms behind his back.

Singleton: Somebody tape this. I didn’t do nothing. My name is Michael Singleton.

Police: You have warrants.

Singleton: I got a traffic warrant. (To the crowd) My name is Michael Singleton. I want you to please tape this. They arrested me for the wrong reasons.

As Singleton is standing still with his hands pulled behind his back, police then take a step back and tase Singleton, who falls to the floor.

Witness: No! Why would y’all do this? He was just standing still!

Witnesses can be heard crying and panicking in the background.

Singleton: Oh my God! (to the crowd) My name is Michael Singleton. My birthday’s {redacted}. I’m Michael Singleton. (To the police) I have no warrants. I have a traffic warrant for {redacted}.

Police: That’s right. We’re trying to investigate it.

Singleton: No, you said I have cocaine! I’m not a drug dealer! {unintelligible}

Police: Calm down! Calm down!

Singleton is still on the ground being handcuffed.

Singleton: Hey, Man! I didn’t try to fight you. Why did you tase me?!

Police: You were … {unintelligible}

Singleton: I wasn’t {unintelligible}.. Somebody got me on tape.

Police: {unintelligible}

Singleton: You’re a fucking dickhead, bro.

Police pull Singleton off the floor.

Singleton: I had my hands behind my back and didn’t even fucking move. And I was fucking electrocuted!

Police tell Singleton to sit down then push him into a rolling chair.

Singleton: You keep telling me to do things, but I can’t do anything with my hands, you dumbfuck!

Police: {unintelligible}

Singleton: Hey, fuck you. I just got tased for nothing.

Singleton: (to the crowd) Hey, man, somebody please have this on tape.

Police wheel Singleton away.

Image: Screenshot pulled from the video clip