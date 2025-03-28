The massive new Korean food complex Jagalchi just debuted in Daly City, a fancy new French patisserie is open in the Fillmore, and Kennedy's Indian Curry House and Irish Pub has finally closed for good near Fisherman's Wharf.

The biggest local food news today is the opening of Jagalchi, the new "Eataly for Korean food" that just opened this morning at Daly City's Serramonte Center. The Chronicle had a first look at the massive, 75,000-square-foot complex, which includes a grocery store, a restaurant, two bars, a bakery, a butcher, a seafood counter and an extensive prepared foods section, and there was a long line to get a first look today.

This past Monday was the local food industry's day to celebrate the life of chef and restaurateur Charles Phan, who passed away suddenly in January, and Ms. Tablehopper brought photos and a report from the memorial service, which was packed and held at the Fort Mason Center. The Slanted Door legacy lives on, and we now wait to see if Phan's restaurant group moves forward with his plan to reopen Slanted Door in its original Valencia Street home.

A fancy new, Black-owned French patisserie/Viennoiserie has opened at 1365 Fillmore Street, in the former Merchant Roots space, called KC Paris Desserts. It's the showcase of pastry chef Khadidiatou Camara, and features a variety of pretty and delicious pastries daily, including croissants (savory and sweet), eclairs, boules au chocolat, chocolate-caramel tartlets, pear-almond tartlets, and mille-feuilles, to name a few. It's now open Tuesday to Sunday, 8 am to 6 pm.

Over on Divisadero, Tablehopper reports there's been a homecoming of sorts for chef Melissa Perfit (Top Chef Season 15), who has returned to the kitchen of Bar Crudo, where she originally worked two decades ago. Perfit, a seafood aficionado, opened Ayala in Union Square, which closed at the start of the pandemic, and then Popi's Oysterette in Cow Hollow in 2023. Popi's remains open, but Perfit left the kitchen there earlier this year.

We heard on Thursday that Toronado, the Lower Haight's legendary craft beer mecca that went on the market in January, is being sold to a crypto bro who wants to expand the brand and create a crypto coin called ToronadoCash, or something. Given that this place has been a pretty no-bullshit, cash-only kind of place for all of its existence, the reactions have been swift and negative. Former Magnolia Brewery owner and founder of Admiral Maltings, Dave McLean, tells the Chronicle that the general response in the beer community has been "borderline disbelief and a sense of — wasn’t there a better buyer out there?"

Kayma Algerian Eatery just became the second tenant to depart Saluhall at the IKEA complex on Market Street, one year in. Owners Wafa and Mounir Bahloul gave no specific reason for the closure in an Instagram post, simply saying it was the "right decision" and they are going to "focus on taking Kayma to the next level." That leaves two of the upstairs stalls vacant, with vegan taqueria La Venganza already having closed.

Eater reports on the final-final closing of a unique North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf institution, Kennedy's Indian Curry House and Irish Pub. The pub and restaurant, open since 1992, has been on life support after several near-closings, and SFist first reported that the place was closing in October 2019. But now it's done for good, and closed officially on February 18, according to owner Brahmabuta Swami, who remains entangled with his landlords.

Also closing is Ritual Coffee Roasters' nine-year-old outpost in the Upper Haight. Owner Eileen Rinaldi posted a farewell note on the Ritual site, saying, "In this unique location, we’ve had a hard time balancing having enough business with maintaining a fully operational café." The café will close as of April 11.

The Chronicle team is madly preparing to put out its Top 100 Restaurants list — the first half of it anyway — on Monday, March 31. We know that number 51-100 will be released Monday, followed by the top 50 a week later. And, for $125, you can attend the big reveal party on April 7, with all the chefs and restaurant owners.

But critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan still put out a review this week of Outerlands, the beloved Outer Sunset spot that had a changing of the guard in the kitchen and ownership the past couple of years. She raves about the place, especially the lovely salads, and recommends going at night for cozy beach vibes as opposed to going for its perennially popular brunch — because, as she puts it, "When was the last time a Dutch baby was good enough to warrant a two-hour wait?"

And Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez filed a review of June's Pizza, the buzzy new West Oakland pizzeria from chef-owner Craig Murli, formerly of Atelier Crenn. He says he wasn't fully on board at first, with the pizzas, while good, being sort of inconsistent and the flavors were not "dialed in." And the menu is still a limiting factor — only two options each day: cheese, and a rotating special. But, he's fallen in love with the simple cheese slices that the restaurant sells after 9 pm for $5 a pop, executing the simplest pizza in perfect fashion with whatever dough is left over.