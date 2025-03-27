There appears to be a buyer for Lower Haight beer mecca Toronado, though the deal may not have gone through yet and hasn't been confirmed by both parties.

The SF Standard reports today on a Telegram chat in which local crypto bro Orion Parrott claimed to be buying Toronado, which hit the market two months ago along with the building in which it lives. Parrott told his fellow "Chads" in the chat, "Keep this under wraps for now," but he then reportedly confirmed the purchase in a phone call with a reporter, saying, "We want to preserve its legacy."

That legacy is as a fairly beer-geeky, cash-only, no-frills business that for many years had a next-door sausage shop where you could get a sausage on a roll to soak up some of that beer.

But the future may not be quite so quaint at Toronado, as Parrott told the Standard that he wants to expand it into a global brand, and he wants to attach a crypto coin to it, adding, "It probably won’t be a meme coin but some kind of coin."

That coin appears to already have an Xitter account: @ToronadoCash.

Parrott did, at least, say he planned to leave things as-is in the bar in terms of staff and beer selection once he takes ownership, which he said would be within three to five months. So, that's something.

Reps for Toronado itself, and longtime owner and founder Dave Keene, have not commented on the sale. Keene, who opened Toronado in 1987, announced in January that he had decided to retire from the bar biz.

Two self-described "skate buds" from the neighborhood who also were looking to buy the bar expressed some distaste for a crypto investor coming and taking things over at Toronado, saying it's like "bringing a Tesla to a hot rod meet."

Many fans of the bar and general naysayers about the current culture of San Francisco will likely see this as part of the greater trend of the city losing its soul to tech wealth and such.

But hey, like Anchor Steam, Toronado looks like it will live on.