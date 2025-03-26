A 22-year-old woman stands accused for her alleged role in an organized theft ring that plucked a total of $56,000 in merchandise from local Sephora and high-end sunglasses shops, and was on supervised release at the time of the thefts.

There is organized retail theft where people steal laundry detergent and shampoo to sell on Mission Street, and then there is organized retail theft where people steal more high-end stuff to sell on Amazon. The latest set of charges from the San Francisco DA’s office is one of the latter cases, as that office has charged 22-year-old Jayla Glaser with stealing $56,000 worth of merchandise during five theft incidents at SF luxury stores between August 2024 and February 2025.

The majority of these thefts happened at Sephora stores, mostly the one on Union Street in Cow Hollow. Glaser and an accomplice are accused of stealing about $13,000 worth of merchandise from that store on three visits between August 2024 and January 2025. They also allegedly hit the Two Embarcadero Center Sephora store on February 3, 2025, relieving that location of some $4,000 in cosmetics.

Their grandest haul is an alleged “$40,000 of luxury eyewear” from the Cow Hollow Veo Optics across from the aforementioned Sephora, on February 20, 2025.

Glaser is charged with one count of organized retail theft with intent to resell, four counts of second-degree commercial burglary, four counts of grand theft, and one count of petty theft with two or more priors (she was on supervised release at the time of these incidents). She’s been denied bail, and her next court date is April 4.

As mentioned, Glaser had an accomplice, and it sounds like that accomplice is still at large. So the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Sephora via Yelp

