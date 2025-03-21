The official 4/20 party on Hippie Hill is up in smoke for a second year in a row, though nearly 5,000 stoners still attended last year’s supposedly “canceled” party, and also this year’s 4/20 coincides with the Hunky Jesus Contest in Dolores Park.

We did not have high hopes that there would be another Hippie Hill 4/20 celebration that drew 20,000 attendees this year for the annual “marijuana day” festivities, after the official, sanctioned 4/20 was canceled last year. Yet despite last year's supposed cancellation, somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 people still showed up to smoke weed on Hippie Hill, despite SF Rec and Park's effort to replace the event with some curious volleyball-and-kickball tournament. That made for the very amusing split-screen situation seen below, where Hippie Hill was absolutely packed with stoners, while the flatter Robin Williams Meadow area had barely anyone on it.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And it may well be the exact same this year. SF Rec and Parks put out a Thursday press release saying the volleyball-and-kickball tournament is back on for 2025, while KQED reports that the official 2025 Hippie Hill 4/20 celebration is once again canceled.

For the second consecutive year, Volo Sports will hold their annual Peace, Love & Volo Field Day on Sunday, 4/20 in Robin Williams Meadow & Hippie Hill featuring volleyball & kickball tournaments. Details here: https://t.co/u0pjxXETHx pic.twitter.com/plPnAvaz4n — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) March 20, 2025



This cancellation is not acknowledged on the 4/20 Hippie Hill website, nor on their Instagram account. KQED says the event’s organizer Sounds Bazaar “did not respond to multiple requests for comment.” SFist reached out to them too, and we have not heard anything back either.

But SF Rec and Parks sure made it sound as if the sanctioned 4/20 is currently on life support, at best.

“ There were conversations with organizers early on to see the feasibility of having the 420 festival, but because of economic challenges within the cannabis industry, organizers couldn’t secure sponsorships,” the department’s communications manager Daniel Montes told KQED. “City budget cuts have also affected Recreation and Park’s ability to cover staffing for the event.”

Still there is no shortage of cannabis-related activities on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

That day is also Easter Sunday this year, which means the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s annual Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary Contest in Dolores Park is on 4/20. Dolores Park has also had a traditional (though smaller) 4:20 smoke-out on April 20, so it dovetails pretty well as a 4/20 destination. We imagine there will be some 4/20 pot jokes cracked onstage, maybe a weed-themed Jesus or two, and a discernible cloud of smoke at the magic 4:20 moment.

Image via Eventbrite

Meanwhile also in Golden Gate Park, the obviously cannabis-friendly Crucial Reggae Sunday weekly live show will be going down at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell. (It conveniently starts right at 4:20.) The Sunday, April 20 iteration will feature DJ Guid8nce, DJ Sep, Irie Dole, and Prezident Brown.

There’s also some week-long cannabis celebration calling itself SF Space Walk (April 13-20), which last year called itself SF Weed Week. It’s mostly just a week’s worth of “product drops,” that is, promotional events for new retail items, not really community celebrations. Though it does culminate in a 4/20 Gathering at the Mirus Gallery, which by the looks of last year's promotional photos, did draw a couple hundred people.

And as seen above, last year’s “canceled” 4/20 was still pretty lit! It actually worked quite well, sequestering all of the pot smokers up onto the hill, while the volleyball/kickball party also provided some infrastructure of porta-potties and food trucks.

So you will probably not be disappointed if you still go to Hippie Hill on the high holiday of April 20. And you’ll probably still run into people like this fellow.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Related: Video: SF Hippie Hill 4/20 Draws Thousands of Pot Smokers, Despite Being Officially ‘Canceled’ [SFist]



Image: Joe Kukura, SFist