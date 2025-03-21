Bishop Mariann Budde, who royally pissed off Trump and all the Trumpers by saying “the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals” at his inauguration sermon, is coming to SF’s Grace Cathedral to deliver a Palm Sunday address on April 13.

Democrats and liberals have been pretty disappointed with the party’s tepid response to the second Trump administration. But they were not disappointed in the Episcopal Bishop of Washington DC Mariann Edgar Budde, who infuriated Trump at his inauguration sermon by saying “the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” and that “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

She closed her very Christian and compassionate sermon with “Let me make one final plea, Mr. President, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025



And as seen above, Trump scowled the whole time, and his little rich-kid inheritee family squirmed uncomfortably throughout. Conservatives nationwide fumed over the sermon that was entirely in accordance with the scriptural teachings of Jesus Christ.

And now Bishop Mariann Budde is coming to the Bay Area, as the Chronicle reports. She’ll deliver a Wednesday, April 9 lecture at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley. And then on Palm Sunday, Sunday, April 13, she’ll be here in SF at Grace Cathedral for an 11 am sermon, and a 1 pm discussion of her new book How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith.

Bishop Budde’s 11 am Palm Sunday sermon at Grace Cathedral will be livestreamed here. Her 1 pm book discussion (free, though registration required) is not currently posted as having a livestream, though it will be available the next day on the Grace Cathedral Youtube channel and their Apple podcast page.

And if you haven’t watched it yet, Bishop Budde’s full 15-minute sermon that pissed off Trump so such can be seen above.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde (L) arrives as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tuesday marks Trump's first full day of his second term in the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)