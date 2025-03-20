Mountain View police arrested a suspect Sunday in a stabbing that was reported by the suspect's sister.

A 55-year-old woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon on the 2000 block of Claire Court in Mountain View. Police were called to the scene and arrived at 3:39 pm, and the caller said that a man had stabbed the victim with a knife — and the man was the caller's brother.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMTs with the Mountain View Fire Department, and transferred to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not publicized, but she remains alive.

As KRON4 reports, the suspect was still on the scene, and was restrained and arrested by officers.

The suspect, as the Mercury News is reporting, has been identified as 42-year-old David Ahlport of Emeryville. Police have not said how he knows the victim, but they said he and the victim had "no prior issues."

Ahlport is being held without bail on a charge of attempted murder.

We'll update this story if we learn more.