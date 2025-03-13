A six-year-old child was initially reported dead in a huge Thursday morning fire near San Leandro that sent five people to the hospital.

The fire was first reported around 5:25 am Thursday on the 2000 block of Altamont Road in an unincorporated area of Alameda County, Hillcrest Knolls, just outside San Leandro.

As the East Bay Times reports, Alameda County Fire spokesperson Cheryl Hurd initially announced that one of two six-year-old twins who lived in the house was missing and presumed dead in the fire, however this had not been confirmed when the announcement was made.

Hurd told reporters that five people living in the home had been taken to the hospital with injuries, one of them in life-threatening condition.

Alameda County Fire Chief William McDonald reportedly said that family members had told firefighters that one of the twins was still inside the house, but that child's body had not been recovered as of 9:30 am.

"Very difficult fire, severe injuries to the occupants that were in the fire and a lot of damage to the house making it very difficult to determine the actual number of folks that were in the house and who's been accounted for," McDonald said, per NBC Bay Area.

No cause of the fire has been given, and it is under investigation.

This is a developing story.