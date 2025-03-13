Local:
- A man and woman were given multi-year jail sentences for robbing both a Bank of America and an East West Bank in SF on the same day in 2022, though the combined heists netted a mere $2,600. And in the annals of very hilarious criminal defenses, the Bay Area News Group reports that “the defense argued that the robberies were committed during a multi-day drug bender, when the two were impaired from narcotics and lack of sleep.” [Bay Area News Group]
- SFO airport caterer Gate Gourmet is laying off 835 workers after the “recent loss of a customer account,” and the Chronicle's sources say that client was United Airlines. But the workers’ union Unite Here Local 2 says the workers are just going to get rehired by the other catering company that just won the account, LSG Sky Chefs. [Chronicle]
- Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield is out on bail as the California Supreme Court has taken up the appeal of his 2020 rape conviction. Though the appeal decision could prove a mixed bag for the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as it also paves the way for him to possibly be tried again on the same charge. [East Bay Times]
- The Truckee Town Council is panicking over federal Forest Service cuts, not just because of loss of employment, but because of the serious increase in wildfire risk. [KOLO]
National:
- The “Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse will be tonight, starting in the Bay Area at about 10 pm, reaching totality at 11:26 pm, and still eclipsing up until about 12:30 am. But will skies be clear enough to see it? Today’s rain clouds have cleared nicely, but there’s about a 20% chance of rain during those described late-night hours. [KQED]
- In what seems another example of Democratic Party capitulation, Senator Chuck Schumer says he’s going to vote for the GOP spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Though in a just-published New York Times op-ed, Schumer explains that he feels “the Republican bill is a terrible option,” but that “a shutdown would give Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk permission to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now.” [NY Times]
- Clown-car Trump nominee Mehmet “Doctor” Oz, who’s up to be the head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, apparently while working as a surgeon “significantly underpaid” his taxes on… Medicare. [Politico]
Video of the Day:
- Do you enjoy videos of terrible things happening to Tesla Cybertrucks because their drivers were assholes, morons, or both? Have a gander at this video from the Ventura Harbor on Monday, where a Cybertruck driver managed to drive into the harbor. The captain of the tow company told SFGate that the driver “thought he was in forward, and he was actually in reverse.” The driver escaped the submerged vehicle safely before this video was shot.
