The March Madness “Sweet Sixteen” and “Elite Eight” games will be at the Chase Center in two weeks, and you might want to jump on the single-game tickets that are currently $200-$2,500, as those prices are likely to absolutely skyrocket.

A month ago, the eyes of the basketball world were on San Francisco and the Chase Center for the NBA All-Star Game. Two weeks from tomorrow, those eyes will be back on us as March Madness games will be played at the Chase Center.

Yes, we had these March Madness games here in 2022 (the technical name of all this is the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament), and apparently the Chase Center worked well enough as a venue that they will schedule March Madness games here again every few years. Charles Barkley will not be here, but he will be part of the pregame and halftime shows which are generally shot at a studio in Atlanta.

If you’re not familiar with how all this madness works, the entire NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will not be played in San Francisco. In fact, only three games will be played here. But there are 69 games total being played at 13 different basketball arenas around the country. And the three games being played here are very important ones!

We are hosting what is called the “West Regional,” more colloquially known as the “Sweet Sixteen” and “Elite Eight” games. These will be on Thursday, March 27, and Saturday, March 29. There will be two games played at Chase on Thursday, and the winners of those games will face off on Saturday. The times of these games are not yet determined.

Who will be playing? We have no idea. The teams who’ve made the tournament have not been announced yet, though they will be announced this Sunday at 3 pm PT on CBS. And even though the Chase Center is hosting the West Regional, that geographic designation is essentially meaningless, and any team can end up in the “West” bracket.

Four teams will play at Chase Center that weekend. One of them will emerge to move on the the esteemed Final Four.

Enough technicalities. Would you like to profiteer off of this? The next few paragraphs are for you.

Right now on Ticketmaster, single-game tickets for Thursday’s games are currently going for anywhere between $199-$1,250. Saturday’s game also starts at $199 tickets, but the most expensive seats in the house go up to $2,483. There are also “all-session” tickets that get you into all three games, and those are currently going anywhere from $495 to $3,660.

But these prices will almost certainly go up! At the conclusion of next Sunday, March 23’s games, we will know which four teams will be playing at Chase Center the following weekend. Fans of those teams will likely be willing to pay far more than the $200-$2,500 that you paid for those seats. If these teams end up being powerhouses with exceptionally wealthy alumni (think Duke or Florida), you can make an absolute killing on that investment.

But this is a speculative investment. If relatively unknown teams make it to these games, you are looking at a possible loss.

Or if the Saint Mary’s Gaels of our own Moraga make it to one or two of these games, you will have the hottest tickets in town, and possibly the most high-value scalping tickets the Chase Center has seen in years.

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 26: An aerial view of Chase Center and the surrounding area ahead of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)