A Friday morning shooting on Ellsworth Street, at the edge of SF's Bernal Heights and Holly Park neighborhoods, has left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 7 am Friday, according to a brief release from SFPD's Ingleside Station.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ellsworth Street to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. This block of Ellsworth Street is near the 280 freeway, and a block away from St. Mary's playground.

Arriving paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the SFPD is seeking information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to called the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".

This appears to be San Francisco's second homicide this week, and only third since the start of the new year.

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, March 2, on Larch Street in the Western Addition.

