- CHP has confirmed that one person was shot in the leg in Tuesday's freeway shooting that caused a two-plus-hour traffic nightmare on Highway 24 in Oakland. The person self-transported to the hospital after fleeing the scene. [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Education has approved sending preliminary layoff notices to around 550 paraeducators, counselors, and teachers, as it copes with a budget crisis. [KTVU]
- In Antioch, where the police department is under federal oversight following several scandals, the mayor just suspended the police commission because it lacks a quorum, and needs to find three new members. [KTVU]
- A longtime proponent of the California secessionist movement, Fresno resident Marcus Ruiz Evans, says he's seeing more support for his cause than ever before. [KPIX]
- An unvaccinated child has died of measles in Texas. [New York Times]
- Further solidifying his role as temporary or permanent deputy to Trump, Elon Musk sat in on his first cabinet meeting today. [CNN]
- The Bay Area's own Amy Schneider spoke out on X about her recent loss on the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, in an episode that aired on Monday, February 24. [Chronicle]
Photo: Spencer DeMeara