Local:
- Another friendly reminder that the Central Subway will be closing for 17 days, starting tomorrow (February 26 - March 14) as the two-year-old new subway has some serious water leaks in need of repairs. The underground stations along the Central Subway line will all be closed, but T-Third bus lines will be running in the place of the subway. [SFMTA]
- Mayor Daniel Lurie is forcing City Hall employees who are on a hybrid three-day week schedule to be in the office on a four-day schedule, but that’s still not a five-day requirement. That said, 70% of City Hall employees are already back in the office full-time, with only about 10,000 employees still on the three-day hybrid schedule. [Chronicle]
- A very rough week for Santa Rosa City Schools, after two students died from drug overdoses this weekend, and then on Tuesday, a student was stabbed at Elsie Allen High School. The stabbing happened just before 3 pm, and an arrest has already been made. The student was hospitalized and their condition is unknown. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- 21 DOGE staffers who had previously been part of the US Digital Service, before Elon Musk renamed it DOGE, have resigned their positions rather than be part of this mess. “We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans’ sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services,” the nearly two dozen employees wrote in their mass resignation letter. “We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE’s actions.” [KGO]
- On a similar note, more than 700 employees of the National Park Service have resigned after Elon Musk’s “fork in the road” email, which could create chaos as tourism in the parks ramps up for the spring and summer months. [NY Times]
- In a win for Trump, the House of Representatives passed his budget resolution, though this does not guarantee we will avoid a government shutdown or a default in the months to come. [CNN]
Video of the Day:
- We hate to devote this to yet another airline mishap, but these things seem to be happening quite frequently under Trump 2.0, as a Southwest Airlines pilot had to pull a very alert maneuver Tuesday morning to narrowly avoid crashing into another plane at Chicago’s Midway International Airport when a private business jet "entered the runway without authorization," according to the FAA.
Image: @greenbergnation via Twitter