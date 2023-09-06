Southbound I-280 was briefly shut down Tuesday evening due to a freeway shooting, and we are now getting some further details.

The shooting happened sometime before 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the vicinity of Trousdale Drive on I-280 south. ABC 7 reports, CHP subsequently shut down all southbound lanes for a half hour, leading to a significant traffic backup, and the lanes reopened at 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 50s, said he was shot at multiple times by someone in a gray BMW. As KTVU reports, the victim pulled over on the freeway and was suffering from wounds to his head and neck.

The victim's injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the San Bruno Ave off-ramp, CHP said, but ABC 7 said they also pointed to the Crystal Springs offramp in San Bruno, and said they were still trying to find the exact location where shots were fired.

The reason for the shooting was unclear, but the victim suggested it was an act of road rage.

The suspect and suspect vehicle remain at large.

This incident follows an apparent uptick in both freeway and road-rage shootings around the Bay Area. A road-rage occurred in late June on I-280 in San Francisco, and another shooting occurred on 101 in San Francisco just before the 280 split just two weeks later, injuring one woman.

154 freeway shooting incidents were reported in 2022 across the Bay Area, which was double the number that occurred in Los Angeles during that same year.

The CHP has attributed this to both gang activity and road rage.

Photo: Tony Webster