After an early morning Cybertruck crash in Piedmont killed three college sophomores in November, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office has determined that the driver and the two other victims had cocaine and alcohol in their systems.

The day before Thanksgiving 2024, we woke to the news that three people were killed in Cybertruck crash in Piedmont when the vehicle smashed into a cement wall and burst into flames just after 3 am. A fourth victim was pulled from the wreckage and survived. And in the days afterward, we learned that three deceased victims were college sophomores, Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson, and Krysta Tsukahara, all Piedmont High School grads from the class of 2023. The 19-year-old Dixon was driving.

Now KTVU reports that the Alameda County Coroner’s Office has determined that all three victims had cocaine and alcohol in their systems. The driver Dixon was also ruled to have meth in his system at the time, and a blood alcohol content of 0.195 that’s well above the legal limit.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers had already attributed the crash to the Cybertruck going well over the speed limit, though that speed rate has not been determined. The maximum speed limit in Piedmont is reportedly 25 miles per hour.

The surviving victim, 20-year-old Jordan Miller was hospitalized and induced into a coma at the time. His current medical condition is unknown

This would seem to absolve Tesla or Cybertruck mechanisms of any malfunctions. Or maybe not. The Chronicle managed to get a look at the autopsy report, which attributes the youngsters' death to smoke inhalation and significant burns across their bodies. So Tesla vehicles’ seeming tendency to burst into flames on impact may still have been a factor in the deaths.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration has been investigating the crash. It’s also not known whether the vehicle was in Full Self-Driving Mode, and maybe the victims thought it would be okay to drive in that mode. But the fact that the vehicle was going well over the speed limit would indicate it was not in self-driving mode.

Image: @MrChallinger via Twitter