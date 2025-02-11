Local:
- An SFPD officer was slashed on the head and ear with a shard of broken glass while making an arrest in SoMa Tuesday morning. The suspect had apparently been attacking someone with a glass bottle around 10:30 am this morning at Sixth and Folsom streets, and when SFPD intervened to make an arrest, the suspect cut the officer on the head. That officer is hospitalized and in stable condition. [Chronicle]
- Fresh off her excellent set at last October's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, pop-punk pioneer Patti Smith is returning to the Bay Area on a tour that celebrates the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking 1975 album Horses. It’s a world tour, but the just-announced dates include Oakland’s Fox Theatre (November 12) and SF’s The Masonic (November 13). Tickets go on sale Friday. [Billboard]
- The parent company of “Two Buck Chuck” sensation winemaker Charles Shaw, Bronco Wine Co., is laying off 81 employees. The job cuts are happening in Stanislaus County, and the majority of the layoffs will be among truck drivers, lift truck operators, mechanics, and the site’s security officers. [Chronicle]
National:
- After Elon Musk’s Monday bid to buy OpenAI for a fraction of its value, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he doesn’t think Musk is “a happy person.” Speaking at an AI convention in Paris, Altman said of Musk, “I think his whole life is from a position of insecurity,” and “I don’t think he’s a happy person.” [TechCrunch]
- In response to Donald Trump’s bizarre attempts to acquire Greenland, 200,000 people have signed a satirical online petition for Denmark to “buy” California. [CBS News]
- A very embarrassed Shopify has taken down Kanye West’s Yeezy.com site after his Super Bowl commercial stunt to sell t-shirts with swastikas on them (the ad only aired in a few local markets). Though honestly, the presumably wealthy Kanye was hosting his site on Shopify? [Variety]
Video of the Day:
- Jimmy Kimmel weighed in with a very funny monologue bit about Kanye’s swastika shirt stunt, remarking, “At what point does he just change his name to Ye-dolph and be done with it? He’s like Etsy for Nazis.”
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist