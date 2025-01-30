Local:
- The rain is set to return, possibly as soon as tonight, and it’s expected to rain on-and-off through the whole weekend. But the real “atmospheric river” action is coming next week, when heavier storms are anticipated next Tuesday through Thursday. [Examiner]
- How’s this for bad timing? The day after the tragic Washington DC helicopter-plane collision that killed 67 people, we learn that San Carlos Airport may be losing all of its air traffic controllers on Saturday, and they wouldn’t be replaced. The airport is about 10 miles south of SFO, and mostly used for smaller flights on private aircraft. Trump’s new FAA is determined to pay air traffic controllers less, and the controllers are understandably not taking the lowball deal. [Chronicle]
- Now that Facebook/Meta has gone into full Trump suckass mode, an angry Mark Zuckerberg called an all-hands meeting to yell at his employees to stop leaking the company’s policy decisions to the media. The New York Times reports that Meta workers were told that "employees would be terminated if they talked to the media,” and Zuckerberg said kowtowing to Trump was “the right thing to do.” [NY Times]
National:
- The DC plane crash apparently happened when air traffic controller staffing at Reagan National Airport was “not normal,” or rather, the team was short-handed. One air traffic controller was reportedly doing the work of two, as Reagan Airport has reportedly been struggling with staffing issues. [Bloomberg]
- RFK Jr.s hearings to lead the Department of Health and Human Services went so badly on Thursday that senators were openly wondering if he even knew the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. [CNBC]
- 1960s pop star Marianne Faithful, who helped write several Rolling Stones songs and was one of the top women artists of the British Invasion, died Thursday in London. She was 78. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
- A massive pod of some 1,500 dolphins came cruising past Monterey, frolicking as they do, and this was unusual because they usually travel in groups of only a couple dozen.
Image: Xinran Y. via Yelp