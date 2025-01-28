- A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Rosa after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk. The woman was found Monday evening with "signicant injuries" on a sidewalk on Whitewood Drive, just north of the intersection with Hearn Avenue. [KRON4]
- North Bay Congressman John Garamendi is sounding alarm bells about the Department of Defense authorizing the use of military planes to conduct deportations. At least one jet from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County was apparently used to transport deported Guatemalans. [Vacaville Reporter]
- Trump says that Microsoft is interested in purchasing TikTok, or a 50% stake in it, and that there are other parties interested as well. Microsoft last looked into buying TikTok in 2020, but that did not happen. [Associated Press]
- A school in Vallejo, Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy, which was hit with a copper wire theft over the weekend, is now without power for a full week as repairs are being made. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 44-year-old Palo Alto man was arrested after allegedly shouting a racial epithet at a woman while harrassing her outside Palo Alto City Hall. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump has signed an executive order that threatens to expel all transgender service members currently serving in the US military. [KPIX]
- Bay Area-based NVIDIA lost a record-breaking $600 billion in market value during Monday's stock slip, following the release of the Chinese-based DeepSeek R1 AI model. [ABC 7]
