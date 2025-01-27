- A one-alarm fire in a Tenderloin apartment Sunday night displaced eight people. The fire occurred in a top-floor unit at 201 Leavenworth Street and no one was located inside the unit. [KPIX]
- A 49-year-old Oakland man was killed in a traffic collision Sunday morning in West Oakland. The collision happened when the man, who was driving a Volvo, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by an SUV at Linden Street and West Grand Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- A school in Vallejo had to cancel classes today because copper thieves stole some electrical wire out of it on Friday or Saturday that kept the building running. [KTVU]
- A female pedestrian died Sunday around 1 pm after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ada and California streets in Berkeley. [Bay City News]
- The mansions of Atherton are using up a whole lot of electricity, according to PG&E data, maybe because a bunch of them are mining bitcoin or running servers or something? [Chronicle]
- A 28-year-old suspect, Juan F. Chaverria Montoya, has been arrested in connection with a pair of weekend home burglaries in San Mateo County that occurred one day apart. [Chronicle]
- Colombia became the first country to cave to one of Trump's tariff threats, with the president Gustavo Petro relenting and allowing US military planes to land there carrying deportees. [New York Times]
Top image: lukewho2/Instagram