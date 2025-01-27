While there is no evidence yet that anyone was detained, San Jose officials have confirmed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were carrying out some sort of operation Sunday, and a watchdog group says they were back at it Monday morning.

It’s difficult to be sure about rumors after last week’s false claim that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were interrogating SF schoolchildren on a Muni bus. But KTVU reported late Sunday afternoon that ICE agents had been spotted carrying out an operation in San Jose, and KRON4 has confirmed with San Jose city officials that ICE was indeed there performing some sort of operation.

ICE agents were in San Jose Sunday targeting just one or two people, according to local rapid response networks.



This part of east side is hugely migrant families, many of which are scared to shop or dine out amid the recent POTUS executive orders on immigration. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/H3ahXJ2CXq — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) January 27, 2025



Though KTVU does add that eyewitnesses “didn't see anyone being detained based on the agents' actions and what their workers present heard."



KRON4 has some user-submitted video of the incident seen above, though it shows little more than agents milling around in the department-issued jackets. Per KTVU, the agents were spotted outside a San Jose residence on South White Road at Tully Road in San Jose, and behind a Target store at King and Story Roads. Social media posts indicate the agents were at these locations somewhere between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan confirmed the operations in a statement to KRON4. “Our police department was notified today that ICE is carrying out an operation in San Jose,” Mahan’s statement said. “We do not have any additional details at this time. SJPD does not assist with or participate in these operations in any way. I sincerely hope that ICE remains focused on enforcement actions related to violent and serious criminals harming our city, not neighbors who are contributing and law-abiding members of our community.”



The community defense group Rapid Response Network In Santa Clara County posted a claim that more agents were spotted Monday morning, though this has not been confirmed.

First, ice uses multiple data systems to manage its enforcement data, including a massive comprehensive warehouse of transactional data records and other cleaned up and summarized data systems that feed into pre-produced reports. — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) January 26, 2025



ICE is claiming that a nationwide Sunday sweep brought 956 arrests and 554 detainments. But just as with the unverified rumors that ICE agents had been spotted, it may also be wise to be skeptical of that agency’s claims. A Syracuse immigration professor explains why in a lengthy thread above.

Here's a rough (probably not totally accurate) scheme of ICE's various data systems just to give you an idea of how complex and interdependent these systems are. pic.twitter.com/YLp8reRTRB — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) January 26, 2025



The TLDR here is that it is conspicuously unusual for ICE to be publishing same-day arrest and detainment numbers. These numbers come from a vast array of data sources, and it seems implausible that any same-day numbers would be accurate. And realize also that during the previous Trump administration, some very hyped-up ICE raids ended up yielding very few arrests or detainments.

Related: ICE Fail: Only 35 Arrests Made Out Of 2,100 Immigrants Targeted [SFist]

Image: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - July 17: A law enforcement office stands guard outside of a security zone checkpoint by the Fiserv Forum as the RNC continues on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Security throughout downtown Milwaukee remains high following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend. Thousands of delegates, politicians and the Republican faithful are arriving into the traditionally Democratic city over the next few days for the annual convention which will conclude with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)