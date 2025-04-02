We're now learning some details about a tragic accident that took place Saturday at a Tahoe area ski resort, in which a young girl lost her life.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's north shore. As ABC News reports, from a statement provided by the resort, seven-year-old Adelyn "Addie" Grimes of Reno was climbing on a hillside near the ski resort's base lodge when "a large rock became dislodged from the slope and struck the child."

Reports emerged in the last two days of a "non-skiing accident" that had left a child dead, and now the tragedy has made national headlines.

As KTVU reports, a report from the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office stated that "The cause of death was blunt force injuries of the neck and chest."

Diamond Peak issued a statement saying, "The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child involved, to the members of the Sugar Bowl race team, and to the entire Lake Tahoe ski racing community, all of whom have been profoundly saddened by the accident."

A community "meal train" organized by friends of the Grimes family called Addie "a shining star who brought immense joy and laughter to those who knew her." And a GoFundMe for the family has raised over $60,000.

"Please consider donating as they lay their daughter to rest and take the time grieve and be with their son, Owen," the GoFundMe post says. "The family's desire is to donate funds in Addie's honor. A further update is to come as those decisions are made."