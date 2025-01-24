- The girlfriend of the 27-year-old man killed in Sunday's multi-vehicle crash in SoMa, who was also in the car with him, says she wants him to be remembered as a "ball of joy." Linh Luu says she blacked out in the crash, and both Mikhael "Misha" Romanenko and her dog Keeper were killed in the crash on Sixth Street. [KTVU]
- A 34-year-old Oakland man has avoided a murder conviction due to a mistrial, though he will be tried again. [East Bay Times]
- The District Attorney in Constra Costa County has cleared the mother of Alexis Gabe's ex-boyfriend of accessory charges in Gabe's 2022 murder. [KTVU]
- The restaurant at the SF Zoo has been ordered to close due to a rodent infestation. [Chronicle]
- Though it remains to be seen how much it can accomplish, Elon Musk's DOGE office is looking more like "an IT project" so far, and one thing Musk is talking about eliminating is the penny, which isn't going to go far in saving the trillions of dollars in spending that he's talked about. [New York Times / KTVU]
- Apparently Grok, the chatbot by xAI, is turning on Elon Musk and calling him a Nazi now. [Xitter]
- Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, settled a woman's claim of sexual assault with a $50,000 payment in 2017. [New York Times]
- Bay Area native Monica Barbaro says she is "floored" by her Oscar nomination for playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. [Chronicle]
Photo: Sid Verma