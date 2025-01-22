The man killed Sunday when his car was violently struck by other vehicles in a multi-car crash on Sixth Street in SoMa was previously involved in a crash that was the result of a high-speed police chase.

The victim in Sunday's crash has been identified by the SF Medical Examiner as 27-year-old Mikhael Romanenko, a computer engineer and native of Southern California. As NBC Bay Area reports, Romanenko was an SF resident.

As his mother, Julia Romanenko, tells the Chronicle, Mikhael was an animal lover, and a dog that was riding in the car and died alongside him was not his, but he was taking care of it.

Adding an eeriness to the tragedy, Julia Romanenko says that her son was rear-ended two years ago as a result of a high-speed chase involving police — it's not clear if that collision happened in San Francisco, or if the police were SFPD. Ms. Romanenko says that crash left her son uninjured but shaken, and she tells the Chronicle that the fact he could be killed by a second crash two years later means that the city's streets are not safe.

"Something needs to be done," she tells the paper. "Just knowing how many car accidents, hit-and-runs there are, it is very hard to accept that it continues and so many people are left in pain."

Jia Lin Zheng, 66, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail in absentia on Monday, on charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving, while he continues to be treated in the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

The CHP and SFPD continue to investigate whether it was Zheng's black Tesla that was also involved in a hit-and-run minutes before the Sixth Street crash on I-280, which left four other cars damaged.

The Sixth Street crash happened on the same block as The Endup nightclub around 6:10 pm Sunday, after a black Tesla going at a high rate of speed crashed into a vehicle in a line of traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved seven vehicles, including an unoccupied Waymo.

A spokesperson for the SF Fire Department said Sunday, "There was some considerable energy in this collision," which led to considerable damage and multiple injuries, and the deaths of Mr. Romanenko and the dog. Seven people were injured, two of them critically. One of those victims remains in serious condition.

On Tuesday, paramedics with San Francisco’s Street Overdose Response Team, who happened to be walking past the crash scene Sunday and performed triage on the victims, described the scene to the Chronicle, explaining how they looked in and under each car searching for the most gravely wounded.

The crash comes not long after it was reported that San Francisco saw more traffic fatalities in 2024 than homicides, with 41 in total, compared to 34 homicides.

