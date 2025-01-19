- After an apparent shutdown Saturday night, TikTok is now working again following assurances from President-elect Trump that he will fight against any potential ban. [New York Times]
- With the new Gaza ceasefire now in effect, the first of 33 hostages have been released from their captivity by Hamas. [Washington Post]
- A small army of Trump supporters are planning to celebrate his inauguration tomorrow, with some remarking that they feel "vindicated" by his election victory. [Standard]
- Red Flag fire weather warnings are expected to make a return in Los Angeles, a potential indicator that the current efforts to battle the area's ongoing wildfires might face substantial challenges in the near future. [Los Angeles Times]
- In a shocking upset, the Washington Commanders knocked the top-seeded Detroit Lions out of the playoffs last night. [ESPN]
- Draymond Green, for the first time, has now publicly apologized for infamously punching former teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice in 2022. [Chronicle]
Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images