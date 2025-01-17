Bar Brucato takes shape in the Mission District, Sam Wo says goodbye for probably the last time in Chinatown, and Papa Noodle brings some new quick-service noodle bowls to downtown, all in This Week In Food.

Brucato Amaro, the purveyors of one of the hot, locally made ingredients behind many San Francisco bars, are opening their own bar-restaurant at their distillery in the Mission District, called Bar Brucato. Their distillery license is at 275 South Van Ness Avenue, and that appears to be where this new, amaro-focused bar-restaurant is going — co-founder and CEO Sierra Clark tells the Found SF newsletter that the team is actively building out the space and aiming for a spring opening. SFist will update you as we learn more.

One of the grand old granddaddies of San Francisco's Chinatown, Sam Wo (713 Clay Street), looks to be closing again, and this time likely for good. The historic restaurant open since 1908 became a tourist attraction in the 1970s that was written up in guidebooks for its "Rudest Waiter in the World," Edsel Ford Fung — who was also depicted in a scene in Tales of the City. It previously had a swan song in 2012 and closed, only to be revived three years later in a new location. But now chef-owner David Jitong Ho wants to retire after 42 years in the kitchen, and as Tablehopper reports, Sam Wo's last day will be January 26th. Having served generations of Bay Area residents, many of them drunk and late at night, the place is no doubt an institution that will deserve mourning. But you've got eight days left to say goodbye.

Tablehopper also brings news of a new fast-casual noodle spot downtown, Papa Noodle, which has recently opened in the former Super Duper location at 117 New Montgomery. The guy behind it is Jay Zhang, who previously had a pop-up of the same name at Pier 39, and the place serves two kinds of noodle bowls with sides. The signature Papa Noodles (pictured above), modeled after something Zhang's dad made, is a mashup of dan dan noodles and a Northern Chinese dish, zha jiang mian, that is sometimes called "Chinese Bolognese" — so it's a spicy, long-simmered pork and mushroom sauce served with housemade noodles and various toppings. Yum! There are also vegan Loma Noodles made with a three-onion sauce.

Over in Oakland, the high-end fishmonger Hapuku Fish Shop at Rockridge Market Hall is closing up shop on January 27, but a replacement is already lined up. As the Chronicle reports, Noe Valley's Billingsgate Seafood is taking over the space, selling fish from parent company Four Star Seafood & Provisions, a vendor to many local restaurants. They plan to open in early February, and in addition to fresh fish, they'll be doing poke bowls, New England-style clam chowder, and cioppino.

Also, a new seafood restaurant called Sirene, from the team behind SF's The Morris, is scheduled to open very soon on Grand Avenue in Oakland (the former Sister space at 3308 Grand Avenue). Partners Paul Einbund and Gavin Schmidt haven't provided any updates in a while, or an exact opening date, but a January opening had been the goal.

Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan excitedly went to check out the revamped, recently reopened Park Tavern in North Beach, with a new menu from celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman, of Barbuto fame, and she was sorely disappointed. "I waited a month before visiting, but I didn’t do so patiently; the glowing review was already half-written in my mind," she writes. But, instead of Waxman's inspired but simple California fare, she found some sad throwbacks to his dishes like a circa-2005 kale salad, and a blander version of Barbuto's carbonara. Waxman's signature roast chicken with salsa verde was "solid" and competently executed, but felt like nothing special, she writes, and a New York steak buried under "limp" sauteed kale was "unappetizing" and also terribly under-seasoned.

Photo via Papa Noodles/Instagram