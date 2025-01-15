- San Rafael police have shared a dramatic video, shot from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Henry-1 helicopter, of the culmination of a Monday chase from Sonoma into Marin County, ending near the junction of the 101 and 580 freeways. It's not been shared what the suspect was wanted for or why he was fleeing police, but he can be seen getting pulled from his vehicle after it catches fire. [Facebook]
- In an annual report by the Milken Institute on the economic health of American cities, San Francisco has suddenly plummeted 100 spots, to 126th in the nation. The report looks at factors like housing affordability, job and wage growth, and economic opportunity, and last year we ranked 27th. [Chronicle]
- Two San Francisco women, a mother and a babysitter, have been convicted in connection with a horrible case of child endangerment. The women, 29-year-old Reneisha Devore and 42-year-old Diana Washington, are accused of allowing a toddler to go days or weeks suffering from severe burns before seeking treatment, leaving the child in pain and now permanently disfigured. [San Francisco District Attorney]
- There's no BART service between Walnut Creek and Concord this weekend, just a bus bridge. BART will be replacing some very old track components between the two stations. [KPIX]
- Three Hollister High School students were killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Gilroy. [KTVU]
- The cash-strapped San Francisco Unified School District is now on the hook for $1.2 million in after-school tutoring for special-education students who did not receive thousands of hours of legally required services last semester. [Chronicle]
- Los Angeles is getting a reprieve from the Santa Ana winds that fueled devastating wildfires there which will last through the weekend, but stronger Santa Anas are forecast for next Monday through Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- An entirely non-alcoholic bar called Sipeos, surving n/a cocktails, beers, and wines, has just opened in Walnut Creek. [NBC Bay Area]