The Bob Lee stabbing trial got sidetracked by a one-day court clerk strike in late October, but that labor dispute has been settled, as the clerks just agreed to a new contract that would lower their caseloads.

One of the more curious sideshows to the Bob Lee stabbing trial that transfixed SF for the last few months was the day when the SF Superior Court clerks went on strike, thereby halting the trial. It was only a one-day strike, but intended to show that the 200-plus court clerks meant business in saying they were understaffed and being shuffled into roles for which they were not trained.

And they felt their situation was creating real-life miscarriages of justice, as in August 2024, the courts were forced to throw out 70 misdemeanor cases simply because the courts were too backlogged to prosecute the cases on time.

The one-day strike is a distant memory to most of us, but not to the court clerks. Though there won't be any more striking by these clerks again anytime soon, as Courthouse News reports that the clerks have ratified a new contract with the court system, approving the new contract with an 84% majority vote.

“This ratification vote in its turnout and its approval show the unity and strength of our members, as well as the faith and trust placed in our negotiations team,” SEIU 1021 SF Superior Court Chapter president Kimberly Septien said in an online announcement. “We are confident that the language won in this contract will ensure a more balanced and fair workplace. With the language in place, we can now begin the work to address the issues that have long affected our members.”

While there is something of a pay bump in the new contract, the clerks’ main issue that is addressed is that they cannot be shuffled into roles they are not trained for just so the courts can leave vacant positions open. The contract also guaranteed more training for new roles, and requirements that staff get 60 days notice when new technologies are being introduced to the workplace.

The clerks had also claimed their backlogs were responsible for the overcrowding and staffing shortages at SF County Jail, where suspects are often detained for weeks, months, or longer while awaiting trial. Several of those SF County Jail facilities were placed on lockdown over the summer after a string of attacks on deputies.

Image: SEIU 1021