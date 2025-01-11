- The Palisades Fire suddenly shifted direction overnight, forcing evacuations in the Brentwood and Encino neighborhoods. As of writing, the blaze has claimed 13 lives and 22,660 acres, with current containment sitting at 11%. [Los Angeles Times]
- New data from leading GPS manufacturer TomTom says San Francisco has the worst traffic out of any U.S. city besides New York. In response, a small cadre of activists are looking to potentially push for implementing congestion pricing in the City, in the wake of the policy's recent success in New York. [Chronicle]
- Scott Bessent, President-elect Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, has formally announced that he will divest from all of his funds, trusts, and investments, citing concerns regarding conflicts of interest. Documents submitted by Bessent to Congress show that the assets have a combined value upwards of $700 million. [New York Times]
- Multiple sources are stating that the 49ers are "expected" to offer former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh his job back, only a few months removed from his abrupt midseason firing from his position as head coach of the Jets. [Niners Nation]
- Two people are dead and another person is hospitalized, following a Friday night shooting in Oakland, police say. [KRON]
- Idaho state legislators might soon officially ask the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. [Them]
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images