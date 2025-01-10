It seems the festivities Wednesday didn't go off entirely smoothly in Chinatown, with news that a woman was injured and possibly multiple people were struck by a string of firecrackers that were lit outside a celebratory banquet.

The Chinatown celebration of Daniel Lurie's inauguration included a night market, DJs, lion dancers, and a VIP banquet at the historic Far East Cafe. Outside the restaurant, a reported 100,000 firecrackers were lit on a string that dangled from the roof of the building that Lurie himself helped to light.

Lurie could be heard telling the crowd, "They’re worried about you all, so back up."

As KRON4 reports, there was some reason to worry, and some mayhem ensued as the string of flash-bangs burned upwards, with some people being struck on the head by falling bits, including a KRON4 photographer.

One woman wearing a white coat can be seen in the video below being treated for a head injury, and stains — possibly blood? — can be seen on her coat.

The video does not capture the moment of injury, or anyone else being struck by the firecrackers.

The SFPD told KRON4 that they could not locate any incident report about the incident.

Photo: Etienne Girardet