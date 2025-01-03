The CHP pulled over a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Madera County, and discovered the driver in possession of several pounds of illegal marijuana, and a baby spider monkey in a onesie. The monkey has now been transferred to the Oakland Zoo for medical care.

California Highway Patrol officers pulled over a speeding Rolls Royce Monday night in Madera County, just north of Fresno. Upon questioning the driver, officers suspected he was under the influence and arrested him, then searched the car. They found several large bags and jars of illegal cannabis inside the vehicle, but also made another curious discovery, that there was a spider monkey wearing a onesie inside the Rolls Royce too.

“Primates are illegal to own as pets in California,” the CHP Madera unit said in a Facebook post. “The monkey was safely taken by Animal Control where he will receive the proper care. Some next level monkey business! The driver was booked at the Madera County Jail and is facing several charges, including possession of an exotic animal.”

And as they so often do with illegally owned exotic pets, the Oakland Zoo has taken in the spider monkey for medical care, according to the Chronicle. Staff there estimate this female monkey is five to six months old, and they've diagnosed that she’s suffering from an upper respiratory infection.

“Primate infants, like spider monkeys, are poached for the exotic pet trade, with most not surviving their first year due to poor care,” the zoo said in a Friday morning Facebook post. “Mothers are often killed to obtain the infants, who frequently die during transport. The high demand for exotic pets drives this illegal trade, causing suffering for millions of animals.”

The driver of the Rolls Royce has not been named, but has been booked on charges of DUI, possession of cannabis for sale, and of course, illegal possession of an exotic animal.

Image: CHP - Madera via Facebook