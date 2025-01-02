- New information is coming to light about the first SF murder of 2025 committed at 12:25 am on New Year’s Day, and it seems the victim was shot and killed just for reprimanding the suspect for being rude to the gas station staff. The murder suspect Jose Rivera Flores apparently had trouble with the pump at the Gas & Shop station at South Van Ness Avenue and 17th Street, and chewed out an employee while paying for his gas. Another customer upbraided him for his rudeness, and Rivera Flores shot and killed him for it. In another interesting revelation, it was Rivera Flores’s own brother who called the police on him. [Mission Local]
- In the wake of the the New Year's Day New Orleans pick-up truck mass murder and the Las Vegas suicide and Tesla Cybertruck explosion that happened hours later, we’re learning that the common thread in the two incidents was both vehicles were rented form the SF-based car rental startup Turo. Turo is a peer-to-peer service where people can rent out their own cars via the platform, and both the New Orleans suspect rented his Ford F-150 Lightning truck on there that he used to kill 15 people, as did the Vegas Tesla driver who shot himself and caused the Tesla to explode into flames. [SF Business Times]
- For the second consecutive year, vandals defaced a large public menorah in Oakland during the eight days of Hanukkah. Once again the menorah was the large public one at Oakland’s Lake Merritt, and vandals wrote "Israelis are the new Nazis" on a concrete slab next to it on Wednesday. [KTVU]
- A woman shot two people at a home on the 800 block of Bryant Street Thursday morning just before 10 am, though both shooting victims survived, and the unnamed woman has been taken into police custody. [KRON4]
- Prolific SF car break-in artist Robert Sonza, whose rap sheet of break-ins goes back at least ten years, has once again struck a plea deal to avoid jail over his umpteenth arrest, and police and prosecutors are absolutely furious. [KGO]
- OK on a lighter note, in the aftermath of the very popular HBO “yacht rock” documentary, the San Jose-based Doobie Brothers have decided to record their first new original studio album with Michael McDonald singing in 44 years. [Chronicle]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist