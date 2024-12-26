A string of car-ramming burglaries continued in Oakland early Thursday morning, as the Lucky Supermarket in Montclair was rammed into with a vehicle by a team of thieves who went straight for the ATM.

There’s definitely a recurring crime trend in Oakland of smash-and-grabbers ramming their cars straight into storefronts, and making off with what they can steal through the busted-up doors and windows. Just this past weekend, as many as ten Oakland businesses had their storefronts smashed into, and suffered robberies at the hands of the culprits. Surveillance video suggests that several, if not all of those robberies were committed by the same crew.

Then on the early morning around 5:30 am Christmas Eve, KTVU reported that several San Leandro businesses were rammed into and robbed, with San Leandro Police suspecting the same crew was behind those robberies of a Game Stop, a restaurant, and a Lego retailer. And the string of these burglaries continued Thursday morning, as KTVU has the news of the Lucky Supermarket in Montclair being rammed with a car, with Oakland Police saying "multiple individuals" were involved with the heist.

KGO has video from the aftermath at that Lucky Supermarket, and adds the detail that “The burglars took an ATM and drove off.” The above video shows remnants of the ATM’s exterior casing strewn about the store, but it does appear that the burglars successfully made off with the good part, that is, the components containing the cash inside.

The robbery reportedly took place at 4:45 am Thursday morning at the Lucky Supermarket at 1963 Mountain Boulevard in the Montclair neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951, and anyone with video is asked to send these to [email protected].

Image: Daniel B via Yelp