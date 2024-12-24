- Flood advisories have been issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma counties, as well as Oakland and Berkeley, as heavy rains move in. The heaviest rain looks to be concentrated in the early morning, with rain tapering off by mid- to late afternoon. [NWSBayArea/X]
- There is a chance of thunderstorms around SF this afternoon, with the possibility of small hail and lightning. All the storm activity should clear the region by sunset. [Chronicle]
- Amid a high surf warning that took out part of the Municipal Wharf in Santa Cruz on Monday, Capitola has evacuated part of its main Village. With potential flooding ahead, all the town's waterfront restaurants and hotels have been evacuated as well. [KTVU]
- American Airlines was the one to have a major glitch this morning, grounding all flights just as Christmas Eve travel was getting under way. The technical problem appeared to be resolved as of 8 am Eastern Time, and a temporary ground stop on all American flights was lifted. [NBC News]
- Hotel workers' union Unite Here Local 2 says they have reached a tentative contract agreement with Hilton, which is set to be ratified Tuesday, following similar contracts with Marriott and Hyatt, finally ending their three-month-long strike. [Chronicle]
- FYI, BevMo is open until 9 pm tonight, while Trader Joe's closes at 5 pm, Rainbow Grocery and Mollie Stone's will be closing at 6 pm, and Safeway stores will be closing at 7 pm. [Chronicle]
- Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico have dropped their appeal of a court's decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during an October 2021 rehearsal on the set of the film Rust. [Associated Press]
Photo via Castro Merchants/Instagram