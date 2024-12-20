A new coffee shop is slated to open in the former home of The Creamery at Fourth and Townsend streets, but the opening figures to be delayed, as the place was broken into twice on Sunday.

The storefront at 685 Fourth Street used to be The Creamery, serving coffee to the tech and Caltrain commuter crowds up until its August 2020 closure. Now it’s finally being replaced by a South Bay chain called Silicon Valley Coffee, which claims to “find and roast the best coffee in the world and use the latest coffee technology to help you create a perfect cup of coffee.”

But the opening of the SF Silicon Valley Coffee location may be delayed, as KPIX reports that the shop under development was broken into twice this week — within 24 hours.

The owners showed up on Sunday, only to find two strangers inside the place, and needles scattered about. So you know what was going on! The owners called the police, who arrived, but oddly did not make any arrests.

"Little disappointed, little shaken up," co-owner Matt Baker told KPIX. "We went home and came back the next morning just to find that we were robbed and everything we had back there was gone. Including our, ironically enough, our brand new security system."

The SF Silicon Valley Coffee location only figures to be a short-term tenant once they open anyway. They’re eventually going to have to close, as developers plan to break ground on a reported 1,000-unit apartment complex at the site, and Silicon Valley Coffee presumably got a deal. Though the way things are going in the housing construction business these days, their short term may get extended once or twice.

"This is an incredible opportunity," Baker told KPIX, with his chin up. "It's not every day an entire coffee shop, a restaurant, a giant patio in a prime location just lands in your feet and they ask you, can you help to make it better."

Image: Google Street View