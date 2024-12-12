Two people were killed in an apparent high-speed crash in Fremont Wednesday night in which a car collided with a tree, which then fell on a house, and debris from the car damaged the house as well.

The crash happened just before 10:25 pm in the area of Castro Lane and Mission Boulevard in Frmont. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene to find a BMW "split in two" after colliding with the tree, as KTVU reports.

The car apparently hit the tree and knocked all or part of the tree down, causing "catastrophic" damage, according to Sergeant Kim Macdonald with the Fremont Fire Department. Pieces of the car flew into the garage door of the home, damaging it.

Both the driver and a passenger in the BMW were killed, and they have not yet been publicly identified.

The occupants of the home were not injured.

Neighbors tell KTVU that cars have been seen speeding excessively in the area, though no witnesses have described how fast the BMW may have been going.

A driver was killed two months ago in Fremont in a high-speed solo collision with a building on Warm Springs Boulevard.