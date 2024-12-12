- Rain arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday night, slightly ahead of schedule, and there will be scattered showers this afternoon, ending around 6pm. The majority of the rain is now south of us, along the Central Coast, and the next big round of it comes Friday. [NWS/Bay Area News Group]
- President Biden commuted the sentences of 1,500 people today, a record for one day. Most of them were people moved to home confinement during the pandemic, and this staves off a Republican effort to put them back in prison. [New York Times]
- Trump is once again Time's Person of the Year for 2024, like he was in 2016. Were it not for 180,000 fucking voters in three states, it would have been Kamala. [CBS News]
- Emergency crews were responding to the scene of school bus crash in Palo Alto Thursday morning, in which a bus full of children collided with two other vehicles. [KRON4]
- China Live, George Chen's multi-level restaurant in Chinatown, might relocate to the Crocker Galleria building as Chen continues to have a landlord dispute. [Chronicle]
- A former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, has agreed to plead guilty to lying about Biden and his son Hunter each receiving $5 million bribes from a Ukranian oligarch. [New York Times]
- SF's Contemporary Jewish Museum is closing after this weekend, possibly temporarily or possibly not to return in a similar shape, and there are some closing weekend events.
Photo by Darwin Bell