Two suspects were charged and entered not-guilty pleas in connection with an October smash-and-grab burglary at the Union Square Christian Dior store, a heist that involved at least 10 individuals, and that resulted in the theft of nearly $300K in handbags.

Two individuals, Denayaha Duree, 23, and Xavier Garcia, 20, were arraigned Wednesday in connection with the October 11 burglary. Both have been charged with one count of second-degree commercial burglary, one count of grand theft, one count of vandalism, and one count of organized retail theft with intent to sell. Duree was additionally charged with receiving or buying stolen property.

The burglary occurred at 185 Post Street around 2:40 am, and it involved multiple vehicles that arrived on the scene at once, with one of them smashing through the front window of the store. A group of around 10 masked thieves ransacked the store, stealing 66 bags valued at more than $290,000.

A very similar smash-and-grab operation occurred at this same Dior location one year prior.

Before the SFPD knew that the burglary was taking place, officers reportedly saw three vehicles speeding through city streets, and they attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle they tried to stop took off at even more recklessly fast speed, and they abandoned the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

As KRON4 reports, it took about a month to identify and arrest Duree, who was booked on November 13 in SF County Jail. Garcia was subsequently arrested on Sunday, December 9. SFPD Chief Bill Scott previously said the department would be relying on license-plate readers to identify the suspects.

"I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "My office takes these cases seriously and will do everything we can to ensure there are consequences and accountability. To those who think it is ok to come to San Francisco and brazenly ram into a business in the middle of the night and ransack it, you are mistaken. You will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted."

It's unclear which county the two suspects hail from. Jenkins's announcement noted that no bail was set, with the judge taking public safety into consideration.

Both Duree and Garcia are due back in court on Christmas Eve.

Photo via Google Street View